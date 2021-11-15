Train bookings, cancellation unavailable for six hours till November 21; here’s why

In order to upgrade system data and new train numbers, the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of the Indian Railways will remain shut for six hours at night for the next seven days.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the PRS shutdown will be from 11:30 pm to 05:30 am during the intervening night of November 14 and November 15, and will continue every night during the same hours until November 21-22.

No PRS services -- including ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, among others -- will be available during these six hours. However, all other enquiry services, including 139 services, will continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings.

According to the ministry, this shutdown is being carried out to normalise passenger services to pre-Covid levels in a phased manner. "As part of the Railways’ efforts to normalise passenger services and revert in a phased manner to the pre-Covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next seven days. This is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc,” states the communique from the ministry.

Railways taking steps to normalise passenger service in phased manner.@PIB_India @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/xo4UFGnSqp — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 14, 2021

It added, "Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail, Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize the impact on ticketing services."