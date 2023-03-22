Traffic restrictions in Mumbai for Raj Thackeray's rally on Gudi Padwa

As a large number of MNS supporters are expected to gather from all over Maharashtra for the Gudi Padva rally of Raj Thackeray, traffic is likely to be hit on Eastern and Western Express highways. Read on to know more
The Mumbai traffic police issued traffic restrictions and alternate routes for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s rally ‘Padwa Melawa’ at Shivaji Park Wednesday. The state is celebrating the spring festival of Gudi Padwa today.
Gudi Padwa is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra, to mark the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar.
As a large number of supporters of MNS are expected to gather from all over Maharashtra, traffic is likely to be hit on Eastern and Western Express highways.
There will be no parking on the following roads:
Parking spots have been identified for the vehicles coming for the MNS Padwa Melawa:
Traffic will be regulated and controlled on some roads and if needed will be diverted through alternate routes as mentioned below:
SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank Junction
Right Turn at Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to S.K. Bole Road, Agar Bazar
Portuguese Church, left turn to Gokhale Road- L.J. Road from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction upto Keluskar Road (North) Junction, Dadar.
L.J. Road- Gokhale Road Steel Man Junction- right turn towards S.V.S Road.
Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Road for Southbound traffic.
From Raja Bade Junction towards LJ Road.
Gadkari Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Road (South and North), Dadar.
The notification also issued instructions for vehicles carrying participants for the Padwa Melawa. It said that the vehicles coming from various areas shall drop the participants at Alightment Point and proceed for parking at designated parking places as follows:
Vehicles coming from Western and Northern suburbs through Western Express Highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat Road between Matunga Railway Station to Ruparel Collage area and proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bander, India Bulls Finance Centre PPL Parking, Kamgar Maidan and on Senapati Bapat Road. While light vehicles can be parked at Kohinoor PPL.
Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway to drop participants near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K.
Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking, Aappasaheb Marathe Road, similarly, vehicles coming using B A Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T.T. Circle and proceed for parking at the designated parking place at Five Garden or RAK Marg.
With the civic elections coming up, followed by the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in 2024, Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is going all out to be noticed.