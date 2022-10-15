Traffic on these roads will be restricted during Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Traffic movement will be restricted from 5 am to 10 am along the Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C- Hexagon, KG Marg, Outer and Inner Circle of Connaught Place and Sansad Marg.

The traffic movement in Central Delhi is likely to be affected on Sunday, October 16, due to the Delhi Half Marathon. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid certain routes between 5 am and 10 am, as the event is scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi will be hosting the Half Marathon after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 25,000 runners will be participating in the event.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police, the marathon will be flagged off at 5.30 am. The participants will pass through Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C- Hexagon, Sansad Marg, KG Marg, Outer Circle and Inner Circle of Connaught Place.

Although traffic movement along these routes will be restricted from 5 am to 10 am, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass, the police said.

Depending on the location and density of participants in the Delhi Half Marathon, cross-traffic movement at junctions will be permitted along these routes.

The advisory further stated that traffic at Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction, Neela Gumband, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction and Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction will be diverted.

Diversions will be in place at Kotla Red Light, Meharchand Market Red Light, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road Junction, Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction, and under Sewa Nagar flyover, the advisory added.

This is going to be the 17th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon. The half marathon, World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, carries prize money of $2,68,000.

The marathon is a cause-neutral platform that allows individuals and NGOs to raise funds for various causes. This year, more than 50 not-for-profit organisations, over 100 individual fundraisers and more than 10 corporates are raising funds for causes such as early childhood development, education and youth, health and well-being, livelihood and financial stability, and environment.