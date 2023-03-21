Traffic diversion in Mumbai for five months amid coastal road construction

Under this coastal road project, an expressway is being constructed that will run along Mumbai’s western coastline connecting south to north Mumbai. As per the advisory, the construction work is in the last phase and will be completed in approximately five months.

The Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory regarding the diversions amid the Mumbai Coastal Road development project. The coastal road construction agency has planned to carry out drainage outflow work on the southbound lane of NS Road between Taraporewala aquarium and Islam Gymkhana.

Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes as the existing southbound traffic on NS Road will be routed through the service road running parallel along the gymkhanas, which may lead to traffic congestion. However, the advisory stated that motorists can take this route only in case of urgency.

Mumbai traffic police suggested these alternate routes.

Those travelling to South Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Nariman Point) are advised to use Maharashikarve Road. The route shall be:

* Kemps Corner. Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

* Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sulh Sagar Junction, (left turn) Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

*Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Vinoli Chowpatty. (left turn), Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

