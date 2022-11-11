Traffic advisory for Bengaluru city on PM Modi's visit: Check details

PM Modi’s scheduled to inaugurate the garden terminal and a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the airport.
The traffic movement from Bengaluru city to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be affected on Friday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Traffic has been diverted in and around the city and the diversions will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm today. The BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) has also issued a passenger advisory anticipating heavy traffic flow due to VIP movement. Several measures have been put in place to ensure there is no impact on passenger processing and operations according to the notification, Times Now reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology
IST3 Min(s) Read
Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats
IST3 Min(s) Read
Traffic restrictions in effect
During PM Modi’s visit, the movement of vehicles has been banned in the following areas:
CTO junction
Police Thimmaiah Junction
Raj Bhavan road
Basaveshwara Circle
Palace Road
Racecourse Road
Sankey Road
Queen’s Road
Ballari Road
Airport Elevated Corridor
From Maharani Bridge to the railway station entrance on Seshadri Road
From Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on K G road
From Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad
Surrounding areas of the Kempegowda International Airport.
The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid Mekhri circle, Cauvery Junction, Windsor Manor Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Basaveshwara road, Legislature House, Udyoga Soudha, Sheshadri road, Anand Rao Circle Flyover, Majestic and Railway station, today from 8 am to 12:30 pm.
Traffic movement will be restricted on Mekhri circle, Hebbal Junction, and Kempegowda Airport elevated corridor between 10 am to 1 pm.
Commuters are also advised to avoid the toll road and take the Mylanahalli-Begur road between 8 am to 3 pm from the city towards the airport and 9 am to 5 pm from the airport towards the city, according to the BIAL notification.
The alternate route for Airport
The Bengaluru Traffic Police has marked the Hennuru Kothanur - Bagaluru - Beguru road for the use of airport passengers to reach the airport and avoid congestion as the airport road from Hebbal to BIAL via Yelahanka can cause delays.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!