Traffic advisory for Bengaluru city on PM Modi's visit: Check details

PM Modi’s scheduled to inaugurate the garden terminal and a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the airport.

The traffic movement from Bengaluru city to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be affected on Friday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Traffic has been diverted in and around the city and the diversions will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm today. The BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) has also issued a passenger advisory anticipating heavy traffic flow due to VIP movement. Several measures have been put in place to ensure there is no impact on passenger processing and operations according to the notification, Times Now reported.

🚨 Important Announcement 🚨#VandeBharat Express & #Terminal2 to be inaugurated this Friday. Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute - In & out of our beautiful city 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h0JJE2ER1r— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 10, 2022

Traffic restrictions in effect

During PM Modi’s visit, the movement of vehicles has been banned in the following areas:

CTO junction

Police Thimmaiah Junction

Raj Bhavan road

Basaveshwara Circle

Palace Road

Racecourse Road

Sankey Road

Queen’s Road

Ballari Road

Airport Elevated Corridor

From Maharani Bridge to the railway station entrance on Seshadri Road

From Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on K G road

From Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad

Surrounding areas of the Kempegowda International Airport.

The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid Mekhri circle, Cauvery Junction, Windsor Manor Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Basaveshwara road, Legislature House, Udyoga Soudha, Sheshadri road, Anand Rao Circle Flyover, Majestic and Railway station, today from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

Traffic movement will be restricted on Mekhri circle, Hebbal Junction, and Kempegowda Airport elevated corridor between 10 am to 1 pm.

This could come in handy!Please share this with everyone you think can benefit. DMs, WhatsApp, retweets. Let’s help each other 💪Police 🤝 Public partnership! pic.twitter.com/YPoYtFUFF1 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 10, 2022

Commuters are also advised to avoid the toll road and take the Mylanahalli-Begur road between 8 am to 3 pm from the city towards the airport and 9 am to 5 pm from the airport towards the city, according to the BIAL notification.

The alternate route for Airport

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has marked the Hennuru Kothanur - Bagaluru - Beguru road for the use of airport passengers to reach the airport and avoid congestion as the airport road from Hebbal to BIAL via Yelahanka can cause delays.