    Traffic advisory for Bengaluru city on PM Modi's visit: Check details

    Traffic advisory for Bengaluru city on PM Modi's visit: Check details

    Traffic advisory for Bengaluru city on PM Modi's visit: Check details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    PM Modi’s scheduled to inaugurate the garden terminal and a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the airport.

    The traffic movement from Bengaluru city to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be affected on Friday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Traffic has been diverted in and around the city and the diversions will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm today. The BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) has also issued a passenger advisory anticipating heavy traffic flow due to VIP movement. Several measures have been put in place to ensure there is no impact on passenger processing and operations according to the notification, Times Now reported.

    Traffic restrictions in effect
    During PM Modi’s visit, the movement of vehicles has been banned in the following areas:
    CTO junction
    Police Thimmaiah Junction
    Raj Bhavan road
    Basaveshwara Circle
    Palace Road
    Racecourse Road
    Sankey Road
    Queen’s Road
    Ballari Road
    Airport Elevated Corridor
    From Maharani Bridge to the railway station entrance on Seshadri Road
    From Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on K G road
    From Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad
    Surrounding areas of the Kempegowda International Airport.
    The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid Mekhri circle, Cauvery Junction, Windsor Manor Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Basaveshwara road, Legislature House, Udyoga Soudha, Sheshadri road, Anand Rao Circle Flyover, Majestic and Railway station, today from 8 am to 12:30 pm.
    Traffic movement will be restricted on Mekhri circle, Hebbal Junction, and Kempegowda Airport elevated corridor between 10 am to 1 pm.
    Commuters are also advised to avoid the toll road and take the Mylanahalli-Begur road between 8 am to 3 pm from the city towards the airport and 9 am to 5 pm from the airport towards the city, according to the BIAL notification.
    The alternate route for Airport
    The Bengaluru Traffic Police has marked the Hennuru Kothanur - Bagaluru - Beguru road for the use of airport passengers to reach the airport and avoid congestion as the airport road from Hebbal to BIAL via Yelahanka can cause delays.
    Tags

    Bengaluru Bengaluru airport Bengaluru traffic PM Modi

