Traffic advisory for Republic Day 2023: Check roads affected and suggested routes in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 2:27:17 PM IST (Updated)

Republic Day parade will begin at 10.30 AM at Vijay Chowk and to ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, traffic arrangements and restrictions will be put in place, by the Delhi traffic police. The police have also urged the public to alert the nearest police officers if they come across anything or anyone suspicious.

For the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory and urged all to alert the nearest police if they come across anything or anyone suspicious.

The grand parade for Republic Day will begin at 10.30 AM at Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort. To ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, traffic arrangements and restrictions will be put in place, the Delhi traffic police tweeted.
 
Traffic advisory
No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25, till the parade is over. No cross traffic on the Kartavya Path will be allowed from 10 PM on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road as well.
ALSO READ: Republic Day 2023: Check Traffic, Airline, Railway advisory and restrictions
From 10.30 AM, the traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both roads and cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the parade’s movement. The commuters and drivers are requested to observe road discipline and traffic laws, the advisory added.
Additionally, the Park Street/Udyan Marg, R/A Kamla Marg, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Mori Gate, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Tis Hazari Court will witness a reduction in city bus service.
The National Capital Territory (NCT) jurisdiction of Delhi has also restricted the flying of unconventional aerial platforms.
ALSO READ: Republic Day tickets: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to book
Suggested Routes
From North to South Corridor
Commuters are advised to take the Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - LP Flyover – Raj Ghat-Ring Road route to avoid congestion.
Commuters travelling from Mandir Marg can take the Madarsa - Lodhi Road T point - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg route.
From East to West Corridor
Commuters are advised to take the Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simo Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg route.
For New Delhi Railway Station
People travelling from South Delhi are advised to take the Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Panchkulan Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place Chelmsford route.
ALSO READ: Republic Day Parade 2023: CAPF to showcase 'Nari Shakti' theme
Those travelling from East Delhi may take the Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover-R/A Jhandewalan - 0.8. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge route and reach New Delhi Railway Station
All travellers and commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to adjust for any possible delay.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 25, 2023 2:25 PM IST
Delhi PoliceDelhi trafficDelhi Traffic AlertsRepublic Dayrepublic day parade

