Traffic advisory ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengaluru visit today: Check routes affected

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary and address public meetings. The traffic police have issued an advisory for several stretches in the Central Business district (CBD) and adjoining areas of Bengaluru.

Amit Shah will attend the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka’s Bellary after which he will address an interactive session on ‘Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi’ in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

Shah is expected to hold a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders at the Taj West End hotel near Race Course Road. He will reportedly discuss poll strategies with party leaders ahead of the Karnataka elections.

Routes affected

The major routes where the traffic movement is likely to be disrupted are

Mysuru Bank Circle

Palace Road

CID Junction

Basaveshwara Junction

Ali Asker Road

Infantry Road

Coffee Board Junction

Manipal Junction

MG Road

Trinity Circle

Command Hospital

Domlur Water Tank

Indiranagar 100 feet Road

ISRO Junction

HAL & Airport Road Ballari Road

Mekhri Circle

Kaveri Theatre junction

Race Course Road

Taj West End and Town Hall area

The movement of traffic will be restricted from Thursday till Friday afternoon in the affected areas. The traffic police requested commuters to avoid these roads and use alternative routes.

Parking on both sides of the affected roads will also be prohibited and commuters have been advised to plan their commute beforehand for a hassle-free journey.

This would be Shah’s second visit to Karnataka in a span of 12 days. The Home Minister visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he addressed a public meeting.

After his Karnataka tour, Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on February 24. During his visit, he will offer prayers at Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth temple in Satna and address a congregation of Kol tribals. He will also inaugurate a medical college in the town.

Shah's visit is politically crucial for the states as the southern state of Karnataka is headed for assembly polls, expected in May, while elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.