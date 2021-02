The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said that Goods and Services Return (GST) has become the most complicated legislation in India and so they have decided to call for a nationwide strike on GST issues on February 26.

All India Transport welfare association, the premier transport body of the country, has also called for a 'Chakka Jam' on February 26.

According to CAIT, it is impossible to fill GST return form without the services of a tax consultant.

In a release earlier, CAIT had said that the GST lacks product innovations owing to the complicated tax structure.

There is no consultative mechanism with the traders pertaining to GST law and rules both at centre and the state governments level, it added.

In another development, CAIT has demanded a ban on Amazon after Reuters reported the e-tailer's selective and preferential treatment to select sellers on its platform for years. According to the report, Amazon used these select sellers to circumvent India’s foreign direct investment regulations.