Toxic metals found in groundwater in almost all states of India; its impact on health

A large section of the Indian population is drinking contaminated water, the government told the Parliament on Monday. Data presented by the Centre showed that not only is groundwater, a major source of drinking water in India, depleting, but citizens in most parts of the country have been exposed to excess amounts of toxic metals in the groundwater for a long time now.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Bishweswar Tudu, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, said arsenic had been discovered in the groundwater in parts of 209 districts in 25 states and Union territories. Apart from this, uranium, cadmium and chromium were found in places.

Here’s a look at what the data reveals.

What was found?

Across 25 states, the amount of arsenic discovered in groundwater was more than 0.01 mg per litre in some parts of 209 districts.

The amount of iron in groundwater in excess of 1 mg per litre was found in some parts of 491 districts of 29 states.

Cadmium in groundwater was discovered in some parts of 29 districts of 11 states exceeding 0.003 mg per litre.

Across 16 states, the amount of chromium in groundwater was over 0.05 mg per litre in some parts of 62 districts.

In 18 states, there were 152 districts with over 0.03 mg per litre of uranium in the groundwater.

Who consumes this water?

According to data provided by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, over 80 percent of the country’s population draws water supply from the ground. The government has also revealed the number of residential areas where the sources of drinking water have become polluted. As per the data, 9,930 areas are exposed to salinity, 14,079 areas have higher levels of iron, 814 areas with arsenic, 671 areas have been impacted by fluoride, 517 areas are affected by nitrate and 111 areas with heavy metals.

The exposure to poisonous water is more in the villages where the main source of drinking water are hand pumps, wells, rivers or ponds, which draw water directly from the ground. The lack of facilities to clean the water also exposes people in the rural areas to contaminated water.

How will this impact us?

Drinking water with higher amounts of arsenic, iron, lead, cadmium, chromium and uranium has a direct effect on an individual’s health. While excess arsenic increases the risk of skin diseases and cancer, higher amounts of iron can lead to diseases related to the nervous system such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Lead consumed more than the prescribed amount can affect one’s nervous system, while high levels of cadmium can increase the risk of kidney disorders. If an individual is consuming excess amount of uranium in drinking water, there is a higher risk of kidney diseases and cancer. High amounts of chromium can result in diffuse hyperplasia in the small intestine, leading to tumours.

What is the government doing?

Although the Central government has undertaken a number of schemes to deliver clean water to the people of India, water is a state subject, it was the responsibility of the states to provide safe and clean drinking water to the people, the government said.

Last month, the Centre had informed the Lok Sabha that the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in August 2019, will ensure that every rural household receives drinking water through taps by 2024. The government said out of the total 19.15 crore rural households in the country, 9.81 crore households were already receiving water through taps. Another Central government scheme, AMRUT 2.0, was launched in October 2021, with the aim to supply tap water to all cities by 2026.