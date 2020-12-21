Business Towards a self-sufficient and self-reliant India! Updated : December 21, 2020 09:27 PM IST An initiative to create awareness around the two national priorities right now, revive demand through ‘buy India(n)’ & promote self-reliance through ‘by India’. At a time when economic nationalism is the order of the day as the world order moves away from globalization, India has envisioned a bright new future for itself. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.