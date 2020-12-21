  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Business

Towards a self-sufficient and self-reliant India!

Updated : December 21, 2020 09:27 PM IST

An initiative to create awareness around the two national priorities right now, revive demand through ‘buy India(n)’ & promote self-reliance through ‘by India’.
At a time when economic nationalism is the order of the day as the world order moves away from globalization, India has envisioned a bright new future for itself.
Towards a self-sufficient and self-reliant India!

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement