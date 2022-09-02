Total leaves, encashment to study and paternity leaves for govt employees | FAQs answered

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini A new document of FAQs on the DOPT website answers all leave-related questions for government employees.

The government of India has released a new document of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on leave policies and entitlements for various categories of its employees.

According to the Department of Personnel and Training FAQs released on August 30, 2022, the new FAQs replace the older versions which were posted on the DOPT website on March 25, 2013, and April 28, 2015, respectively. The FAQs pertain to the CCS (Leave) Rules of 1972.

Here is a look at some of the updated FAQs issued by the DoPT.

What is the maximum period of leave which can be allowed to a government servant and what is the impact if such limit is exceeded?

As per the FAQs document, no government servant shall be granted leave of any kind for a continuous period of 5 years. Absence from duty, with or without leave, for a continuous period exceeding 5 years other than on foreign service implies that the employee has been deemed to have resigned from government service.

What is the maximum limit of study leave?

The maximum study leaves for other than CHS officers is restricted to 24 months during the entire service period. Ordinarily, it can be allowed for up to 12 months at a time as per Rule 51(1). Only for CHS officers, the maximum limit is 36 months for acquiring PG qualifications.

Can study leave be clubbed with other leave?

It is allowed to combine study leave with other kinds of leave, however, no case other than extraordinary leave should involve a total absence of more than twenty-eight months generally and thirty-six months for the Ph.D. degree.

Paternity Leave for Child Adoption/Child Adoption Leave

How is a child defined for the purpose of grant of Paternity Leave for Child Care/Child Adoption Leave?

As per the official FAQs document, "child" for the purpose of leave will include a child taken as a ward by the government servant, under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 or the personal law applicable. Provided the ward lives with the government servant and is treated as a member of the family. Also, the government servant needs to confer upon that ward the same status as that of a natural-born child.

Are women employees of public sector undertakings/ bodies etc. entitled to CCL?

Orders of the DOPT are not suo motu applicable to the employees of central public sector undertakings/ autonomous bodies, banks, etc. It is up to the PSUs/ autonomous bodies to decide the applicability of the rules/instructions issued for the central government employees in consultation with their administrative ministries.

Is a govt servant permitted to leave station/go abroad while on CCL?

Childcare leave is granted to a woman employee only to take care of the needs of the minor children. If the child is studying abroad or the government servant has to go abroad for taking care of the child, the employee is allowed to do so, subject to other conditions laid down for this purpose.

For further information on the updated FAQS, please refer to the official document released by the DOPT.

Here is the link to the full list of FAQs released by the DOPT https://documents.doptcirculars.nic.in/D2/D02est/RevisedFAQsFINAL12sgf.pdf

