Top News Podcast: Maha Aghadi hit by revolt, opposition names Yashwant Sinha its Presidential pick, and more

Top News Podcast: From Maharashtra political crisis, Yashwant Sinha being chosen as Opposition's presidential candidate to the startup layoffs saga, here are the top developments of the day. Tune in!

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday offered to resign from his post while his party’s Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 24 party MLAs.

Apart from the Maharashtra situation, in this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on latest on stock markets, presidential elections, and what’s happening in the job market, and more.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the consensus presidential candidate of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the parties said in a joint statement.

On the stock market front, Sensex and Nifty surged in a broad-based recovery led by heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys, extending gains to a second straight day in some respite for investors following a seven-day-long sell-off.

In the job market, Monster India believes that recent mass layoffs in the startup space do not mean the worst for the ecosystem as it's a very small proportion of the overall workforce in the space.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com