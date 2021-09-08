Top News of Sep 8: Ola electric scooter sale begins, AMFI releases mutual fund data and more

Ola Electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — are available for purchase from today. The company had launched the scooters on August 15. The Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to a total of 20 percent in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). At least 14 members of the Taliban’s hardline interim government in Kabul are on the UN Security Council’s terrorism blacklist. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

India to post strong GDP growth in coming quarters: S&P

India is expected to post strong economic growth in the coming quarters, even as inflation, led by food prices, is likely to remain elevated, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday. The economy is expected to clock 9.5 percent growth in the current fiscal year, followed by 7 percent expansion in the next year. Continue reading

Auto PLI scheme only for electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector will only include incentives for electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. Continue reading

India may let foreign investors buy up to 20% in LIC IPO

The Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to a total of 20 percent in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government source said on Wednesday, as it presses ahead with a stake sale. Continue reading

MARKETS

Why Saurabh Mukhearjea is bullish on Bajaj Finance shares

Market veteran Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Bajaj Finance, a company he believes is on its way to becoming "a digital giant". The financial technology angle will give the company a new dimension, he told CNBC-TV18. Continue reading

August general insurance and mutual fund data

The industry numbers for the general insurance sector saw strong growth in August. The premium in the general insurance industry grew by 24 percent on a year-on-year basis in August. The net equity inflow for August stood at Rs 24,392.2 crore with a staggering investment in the Flexi-cap category. Continue reading here and here

Here's why Bitcoin crashed the day El Salvador accepted it as a legal tender

The world's largest cryptocurrency crashed and burned from the highs of $53,000 amid El Salvador's rocky rollout of Bitcoin as a legal tender. According to some analysts, users on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit had sensed the pullback coming in advance. Continue reading

YOU & ME

Ola electric scooter sale begins today. Here's how to buy

Ola Electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — will be available for purchase from Wednesday. The company had launched the scooters on August 15. While Ola S1 will cost Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price), S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom price). Here's how you can order the scooters.

Sebi's new peak margin norms come into effect: Here's what you should know

The final phase of SEBI's peak margin rules went into effect from September 1. Here's how the rules will affect marhins collected in cash and F&O segements.

WORLD

At least 14 members of Taliban's govt on UNSC's terrorism blacklist

At least 14 members of the Taliban’s hardline interim government in Kabul are on the UN Security Council’s terrorism blacklist. Continue Reading

Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

The decision comes one week after a Texas law took effect prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity in the fetus. Continue Reading

Vietnamese man gets 5 years in jail for spreading COVID-19 virus

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for five years in Vietnam for breaking the COVID-19 strict quarantine rules of the country. The court convicted Le Van Tri for spreading the infectious disease. Continue Reading

INDIA

Women will be inducted in National Defence Academy: Centre tells Supreme Court

The government took the decision on Tuesday after consulting with three service chiefs, it told the top court.” It will be path breaking and generational reform,” the Centre said in the court. Continue Reading

India-Japan discuss climate change, green hydrogen in high-level policy dialogue on environment

During the dialogue, held virtually, issues of air pollution, sustainable technologies and transport, climate change and marine litter, fluorocarbons and COP26 were also discussed, the Union environment ministry said in a statement. Continue Reading

Many feared dead as two boats collide in Brahmaputra in Assam's Jorhat