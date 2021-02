The Delhi Police have accused activists Disha Ravi, lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk of creating the "toolkit" to support the ongoing farmers protest against the three new farm laws and of collaborating with a pro-Khalistani group, Poetic Justice Foundation, to tarnish the image of India.

Addressing the media, the police on Monday said they obtained the search warrant from the court on February 9 after their probe got them enough information relating to "toolkit" and its "editors''.

While Disha was arrested on February 13 on charges of conspiracy and sedition, non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita and Shantanu. The police have also alleged that Disha is "key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination," adding "she started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc".

Disha Ravi

Disha Ravi is a climate activist and one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. She heads the India wing of the campaign. The 21-year-old is a student of Mount Carmel College, one of Bengaluru's top women's colleges. She has been sent to five-day police custody, a decision by Magistrate that many found appalling. Disha has maintained that she didn't author any toolkit but simply made two edits to it.

She has outrightly rubbished allegations that she is a part of “Khalistani conspiracy”. According to The Wire, during the hearing, she said she was just supporting farmers. “I supported farmers because they are our future and we all need to eat.”

Nikita Jacob

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nikita is a practising advocate enrolled with the Maharashtra & Goa State Bar Council and registered with the Bombay HC (OS). She is now a human right and environmental activist as well. A civil lawyer, Nikita is a graduate of Indian Law Society's Law College, Pune. She has interest and experience in advisory work, litigation and alternative dispute resolution. "Social justice is and will always be the need of the hour," she says on her LinkedIn profile.

The 30-year-old advocate told the police that the information in the toolkit does not in any manner incite riots or violence and is simply a pack of information from various sources. "No weapons, no violence, no mention of anything remotely violent in the toolkit or any of our communication," she has asserted. According to NDTV, Nikita has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection against the arrest.

Shantanu Muluk

The third accused in the "toolkit" case, Shantanu Muluk is a native of Beed in Maharashtra. An engineer by profession, Muluk runs an NGO. The police have alleged that his account owns the toolkit Google doc. The Delhi Police have also alleged that Disha, Nikita and Muluk had come in contact with the banned "Poetic Justice Foundation" via a Canada-based woman, Puneet.