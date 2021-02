The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old climate activist in connection with the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case. The police said Disha edited the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on social media to show solidarity with Indian farmers who are currently demonstrating in several parts of the country against the three new farm laws.

The police have alleged that Disha is a "key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination," adding "she started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc".

Besides this, the police also alleged that Disha and others have collaborated with "pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State".

Disha's arrest has triggered an outrage on social media, with many claiming the state was trying to intimidate protesters and activists and suppress their voices.

Here's all you need to know about Disha:

# Disha Ravi is a climate activist and one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. She heads the India wing of the campaign. The 22-year-old is a student of Mount Carmel College, one of Bengaluru's top women's colleges.

# She has been sent to five-day police custody, a decision by Magistrate that many found appalling.

# Disha has maintained that she didn't author any toolkit but simply made two edits to it.

# She has outrightly rubbished allegations that she is a part of “Khalistani conspiracy”. According to The Wire, during the hearing, she said she was just supporting farmers. “I supported farmers because they are our future and we all need to eat.”

# In a 2020 interview with Auto Report Africa, Disha said, "My motivation to join climate activism came from seeing my grandparents, who are farmers, struggle with the effects of the climate crisis."

She added that she wasn't aware at the time about the climate crisis, for the lack of education on the subject in the area she comes from. "Only when I did my research, did I find out about it,” she was quoted as saying.