A Delhi court on Friday (February 19) sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 22, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused –Shantanu Mukul and Nikita JacobJacob — join the interrogation. Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had slammed the media for "sensationalism" and "prejudicial journalism" while reporting on the FIR registered against the 22-year-old climate activist and asked media outlets not to broadcast leaked messages and ensure "proper editorial control".

The court directed the Delhi Police to ensure that no investigation details were leaked to the media as well. It added that the police can hold press briefings in accordance with the law.

In her plea, Ravi said that she was "severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the respondent 1 (police) and several media houses". She has claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was "wholly unlawfully and without basis".

The police, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, placed an affidavit before the court categorically denying leaking of any information to the media. It also assured the court that it has no intention of leaking any information to the media.

The ASG during the hearing said that the possibility of leakage by some officer of the agency cannot be ruled out entirely. The court however directed that the police has to abide by its affidavit.

The media houses, one of them represented by advocate Mrinal Bharti, told the court that the source of information in the present case was the Delhi Police and its tweets. ASG Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, appearing for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told the court that the petition was not maintainable as no complaint was first made to it for taking action against any TV channel or media house for any alleged incorrect reporting of the case.

Ravi had contended that in the present circumstances, it was "highly likely" that the general public will perceive the news items "as being conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner".

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the toolkit for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India".