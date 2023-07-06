A woman farmer, Dharani, who grew tomatoes on 2 acres of land said that they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price reached over Rs 120 per kg in Bengaluru.
Amid soaring tomato prices across the country, a farmer alleged that the tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from her farm in the Hassan district of Karnataka on the night of July 4. Dharani, who grew tomatoes on two acres of land said that they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price reached over Rs 120 per kg in Bengaluru, ANI reported.
Dharani complained that the thieves took 50-60 bags of tomatoes with them and also destroyed the standing crop. "We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest and prices were also high. Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop," said Dharani.
A complaint has been filed at Halebeedu police station, said a police officer. The police have filed a case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Retail tomato prices have shot up to Rs 155 per kg across major cities in the country due to the supply disruption caused due to rain in the producing region. As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kg.
