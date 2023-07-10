One shop in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu is still selling tomatoes at Rs 20 a kg

The vendor in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu said he will shut his shop after his entire tomato stock is sold out. Read on to know how and why is he selling tomatoes for Rs 20/kg, when most of the country is selling them for Rs 120-Rs155/kg.

A vendor in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has been selling tomatoes at Rs 20 per kg, while most of the country is paying Rs 130 to Rs 155 for the same quantity. The vendor sold nearly oen tonne tomatoes in just two hours.

Ever since its prices have skyrocketed, eateries across India have also removed tomatoes entirely from their recipes. McDonald's India - North and East - on July 7 announced that it was dropping tomatoes from its menu items due to a "temporary" seasonal issue in procurement. Homemakers too have either been altering recipes to ommit this food item or ensuring its usage is minimal.

The Cuddalore shopowner Rajesh said that vegetables are not transported to Tamil Nadu around this time every year because of the heavy rain in north India and Karnataka, which results in their prices soaring. "Tomatoes, which were sold at Rs 10/kg a few months ago are now being sold at Rs 155/kg, People buy 250g or 500g instead of purchasing 1-2kg like they normally would, while people from economically weaker sections avoid using tomatoes entirely and use tamarind as a replacement," he said.