    Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

    Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday. India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

    The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday. Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No. 9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.
    India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, is yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.
    The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.
