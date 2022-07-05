TN TRB PG Assistant Result: Final answer key for 2022 recruitment is out, here’s how to download

Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai, has released the results and final answer key for the CBT (Computer Based Test) exam conducted for recruitment of candidates for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade-I, in 2022.

The board had released the tentative answer key on April 9 after which objections/ representations regarding the published answer key were accepted till April 13. After the revisions, candidate’s Computer Based Examination answer data are evaluated, and marks/ the normalised marks are calculated.

Here is how to download TN TRB PG Assistant Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - Visit the official website of the board - http://trb.tn.nic.in/

Step 2: Find the link ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - RELEASE OF EXAMINATION’ on the homepage and click it.

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Click here for Result’, which is given at the bottom of the page.

Step 4: A login page will open, enter your user ID and password in the specified fields and click on the ‘submit’.

Step 5: Download your score card or answer key of your TN TRB PG Assistant result and take printout for future reference.

The board conducted the CBT examination for direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade-I from February 12, 2022, to February 20, 2022. As per reports, there are over 2200 vacancies for the post.

The examinations were conducted in multiple sessions for the same recruitment. As per a TOI report, for the subjects Tamil, English and Mathematics the normalised marks are calculated by the normalisation procedure.

The objected questions, claim of the candidate and the final answer key reviewed by experts with the acceptance / rejection of the claim of the candidates are prepared and published. Now, marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for examination are also released along with the final Answer key.