TN hooch tragedy toll increases to 21, CB-CID takes over probe

As many as 21 people have died in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts as of Tuesday, as the state Crime Branch CID took over the probe into the case.

Police said the deaths occurred due to consumption of methanol and not hooch.

Thirteen persons died in Villupuram district between May 13 and 15, and one more died on May 16. Similarly, in Chengalpattu, five people lost their lives from May 13 to 15 and two more died on May 16.