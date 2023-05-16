English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTN hooch tragedy toll increases to 21, CB CID takes over probe

TN hooch tragedy toll increases to 21, CB-CID takes over probe

TN hooch tragedy toll increases to 21, CB-CID takes over probe
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:55:54 PM IST (Published)

As many as 21 people have died in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts as of Tuesday, as the state Crime Branch CID took over the probe into the case.

As many as 21 people have died in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts as of Tuesday, as the state Crime Branch CID took over the probe into the case.

Police said the deaths occurred due to consumption of methanol and not hooch.
Thirteen persons died in Villupuram district between May 13 and 15, and one more died on May 16. Similarly, in Chengalpattu, five people lost their lives from May 13 to 15 and two more died on May 16.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X