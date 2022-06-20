Homeindia news

Tamil Nadu Board Results 2022 for Class 10 and 12 declared: Here’s how to check

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
TN HSE Plus 2 (class 12th) results 2022 have been declared and TN SSLC class 10th results will be released online shortly

Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 and Class 10 results 2022 have been declared. The Class 12 or Plus 2 results are available on the official website from 10 am while Class 10 or SSLC results will be released online at 12pm today. The Class 12 results have been announced for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams.
Here’s how to check TN HSE plus 2 and TN SSLC results 2022 online:
Step 1: Visit the official website or the results portal tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022' or ‘Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022’ link displayed on the home screen.
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Proceed to click on the ‘Get Marks’ button.
Step 5: TN SSLC or TN HSE plus 2 results 2022 will appear on the screen as per the chosen option
Step 6: Download the TN board results and take a printout of the same for future reference.
TN HSE Plus 2 and TN SSLC Results 2022 pass percentage
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who announced results in an official press meet today, said that the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.07 percent for the Class 10 exams and 93.76 percent for the Class 12 exams.
The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were conducted between May 6 and May 30 and Class 12 exams were conducted between May 5 and May 28. As per reports, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the two exams this year.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
