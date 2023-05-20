TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI for questioning in Bengal school jobs scam

Before appearing before the CBI this morning, Abhishek Banerjee wrote a letter to the CBI informing them he is moving the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which allows investigative agencies CBI and ED to question him.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday morning appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its Kolkata office as part of the agency's probe into the West Bengal school jobs scam.

Banerjee has been inside the CBI office at Nizam Palace amidst heavy security deployment in the area since 11 am answering questions posed by officers designated to probe the case.

Before appearing before the CBI this morning, Abhishek Banerjee wrote a letter to the CBI informing them he is moving the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which allows investigative agencies CBI and ED to question him.