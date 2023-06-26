CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTirupati trust plans to build Lord Balaji temples in every state and UT: Report

Tirupati trust plans to build Lord Balaji temples in every state and UT: Report

Tirupati trust plans to build Lord Balaji temples in every state and UT: Report
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 4:28:42 PM IST (Updated)

A report quoted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman as saying that the "constructing Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples across 28 states and 8 UTs was an attempt towards taking the almighty to the very doorsteps of the devotees".

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly planning to build at least one replica of the Tirupati shrine in every state and Union territory in the country. A Times of India report said that it is the "plan" of the world's richest temple trust to "have a pan-India presence of Lord Balaji".

As of now, the temples built by Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, are being built in regions including Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. As per the report, Tirupati is now planning to build three more temples in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. The foundation stone of a replica of Lord Balaji was recently laid in Maharashtra.
The report quoted TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy as saying that the "constructing Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples across 28 states and 8 UTs was an attempt towards taking the almighty to the very doorsteps of the devotees".
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X