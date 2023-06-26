Tirupati trust plans to build Lord Balaji temples in every state and UT: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly planning to build at least one replica of the Tirupati shrine in every state and Union territory in the country. A Times of India report said that it is the "plan" of the world's richest temple trust to "have a pan-India presence of Lord Balaji".

As of now, the temples built by Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh , are being built in regions including Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. As per the report, Tirupati is now planning to build three more temples in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. The foundation stone of a replica of Lord Balaji was recently laid in Maharashtra. The report quoted TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy as saying that the "constructing Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples across 28 states and 8 UTs was an attempt towards taking the almighty to the very doorsteps of the devotees".