Tirumala Tirupati Temple’s assets in India worth over Rs 85,000 crore

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the world’s richest Hindu endowment body and is responsible for managing the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, or the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The TTD has revealed, after a gap of several years, the total value of its assets across India. According to TTD, the temple trust has 960 properties worth over Rs 85,000 crore spread across India.

“The temple trust as of today has 960 properties located across the country which is spread across in an extent of 7,123 acres valued at Rs 85,705 crore,” said the Andhra Pradesh government-appointed chairman of TTD YV Subba Reddy. He added that the TTD published a whitepaper on its website about the trust’s properties and assets to bring transparency in the management of the endowment bodies.

“Following directions of the state government, the previous trust board under my chairmanship resolved to release a white paper on TTD’s properties every year. While the first white paper was released last year, the second with details and valuations of all the properties have been uploaded on the TTD website,” Reddy added.

In 2020, TTD published their first white paper which revealed that the trust had 1,128 immovable properties with a cumulative 8,088.89 acres across the country. Of these 141 assets, totalling 335.21 acres had been auctioned off between 1971 to 2014. Reddy added that these properties were sold off for various reasons. However, the temple trust does not have any plan to sell the properties in the near future, according to Reddy.

Apart from its massive real estate, the TTD also has more than Rs 14,000 crore in fixed deposits as well as 14 tonnes of gold reserves. Officials said that the actual worth of the real estate portfolio could be at least 1.5 times more than the official government value at a fair market price as well, the Times of India reported. With the temple’s ‘hundi’ donations steadily increasing to over Rs 700 crore, the financials of the trust and temple are impressive.