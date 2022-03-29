Tina Dabi, 2015 IAS topper announces engagement on Instagram; to get married in April

Tina Dabi, UPSC 2015 Indian Administrative Service topper is all set to marry IAS officer Pradeep Gawande from Rajasthan. Sharing her engagement news with a post on Instagram, Dabi said, "I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

Dabi, in 2018 had married IAS officer Athar Amir. However, Tina and Athar got divorced in Jaipur's Family Court in August 2021.

Dabi, who came into the limelight ever since she topped the IAS in the year 2015, will get married in April after which a reception will be given on April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur.

Gawande, Dabi’s fiancé, is currently the Director in the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agency)