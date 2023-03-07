Thunderstorm warning and rain in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra for next 2 days

The rains may provide some relief as Mumbai witnessed its hottest day of the year on March 6 when the maximum temperature climbed to 39.3 degrees Celsius. While the rain may be a welcome relief against the heat, the unseasonal precipitation is not welcome by farmers.

Several areas in and around Mumbai will witness thunderstorms over the next few hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of unseasonal rains and thunderstorms for Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Parbhani among others.

The weather department has advised people to take precautions when going out as it has predicted winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph over the next three to four hours along with thunder, lightning and light spells of rain. The thunderstorm will be seen as far inland as Hingoli and Ajanta.

The unseasonal rains were witnessed across large portions of the state on Monday as thunderstorms and rain lashed Mumbai and Nashik along with other areas. The rain is predicted to continue for another two days accompanied by occasional thunderstorms.

The rains may provide some brief relief from the heat as Mumbai witnessed its hottest day of the year on March 6 when the IMD’s Santacruz observatory record a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a full six degrees higher than normal. The IMD has predicted the maximum temperature to fall by 2-3 degrees in Maharashtra over the next 2-3 days before it goes up again.

The unseasonal rains are being caused by a trough, an extended low-pressure zone, running from the South Konkan region to Central Chhattisgarh at a lower altitude, stated an IMD official to the news agency PTI.

“Under these influences, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7,” he added.

While the rain may be a welcome relief against the heat, the unseasonal precipitation is not welcome by farmers. Wheat, gram, maize, banana, and tomato crops in the state, especially in Nashik district, suffered heavy damage from rains, news agency ANI reported.