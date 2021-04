Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted in the early hours on Wednesday in Assam, news agency ANI reported. A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police.

The employees including 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) were abducted by unknown armed miscreants. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar district in Assam.

The employees were taken in a vehicle belonging to the company which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.

In a statement, the company said, “3 ONGC employees, 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District.