Three-day mega tourism event to be held in Ladakh from tomorrow; here’re main attractions

The central government will organise a three-day mega tourism event from tomorrow at Leh to promote Ladakh as a tourist destination. ‘Ladakh: New Start, New Goals’ will be held from August 26 to August 28.

The event will include activities such as exhibition, panel discussions, business-to-business meetings, technical tours, cultural evening to showcase tourism facilities and tourism products of Ladakh.

Union tourism ministry, in a statement, said, “The event aims to provide indigenous product knowledge to the industry stakeholders and also a platform to local stakeholders for interaction with the tour operators/buyers from the rest of the country.”

Domestic tourism plays an important role in the overall development of the tourism sector in India. The ministry undertakes various promotional activities, which are aimed at increasing awareness about tourism destinations and products.

The ministry also promotes domestic tourism with focus on priority areas such as Northeast, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read:

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world in an unprecedented manner and brought it to a standstill, the ministry has aggressively started tourism promotions with participation of the industry stakeholders.

The ministry has been promoting Ladakh in domestic as well as in international markets through various campaigns and initiatives such as Dekho Apna Desh wherein a dedicated webinar on Ladakh was conducted. Promotion of the Union Territory has also been undertaken through Incredible India website, social media platforms, and printing of flyers, among others.

The event is expected to be attended by nearly 150 participants, which includes opinion makers, tour operators, hoteliers, diplomats, homestay owners, senior officials from Government of India, UT Administration of Ladakh and media.

B2B meetings have been arranged on August 25. On August 26, various panel discussions covering various topics related to tourism will be conducted. On August 27, the delegates in two separate groups will take a technical visit to Chilling and Likir in Leh.