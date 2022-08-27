Those above 75 years can travel for free on ST buses in Maharashtra: Check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Senior citizens above the age of 75 can travel for free on state-run buses from August 26, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced.

Those eligible for the free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26, the state-run transport undertaking's vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the state assembly a few days ago. CM Eknath Shinde tweeted about the scheme on Friday.

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, about 1.5 lakh senior citizens in the state will get the benefit of free travel.

Here is how senior citizens can avail the service:

According to the MSRTC release, the free travel facility can be availed by showing identity documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, voter’s id etc.

Important things to know:

The special privilege of free travel is not available on MSRTC's city buses.

The free service is available only for journeys within the state limits and Mumbai-Pune Shivneri buses, as per a TOI report.

As per the scheme, people between the ages of 65 and 75 years will get a 50 percent rebate on ticket fares on select types of bus services of MSRTC.