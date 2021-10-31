This restaurant in Chennai is giving South Indian food a modern twist, here’s why…

Think Chettinad cuisine and you can't be blamed for conjuring up images of Chicken 65, Prawn Thokku or Mutton Chukka accompanied by the finest Kal Dosa, white rice or Veechu Parotta on offer. It"s little wonder, then, that traditional ‘messes’ like the Velu Military and the Pattukottai Kamatchi messes have become the stuff of legend in Chennai, serving up one rustic offering after another on banana leaves that have you dirtying your hands while digging in.

You don't get any of this at Avartana, the South Indian fine-dine restaurant at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. There are no banana leaves, vats full of gravy, sizzling fish fry scooped off the frying pan. The dishes don't have local names either.

Bite-sized South Indian cuisine

What you get are bite-sized tasting portions plated to Michelin-star perfection — hardly South Indian, definitely not Chettinad — the tiniest fillet of steamed sea-bass on a bed of fermented gongura emulsion and butter rice. Soon after, a coriander chicken comes along, with mini appams on the side.

Twelve courses eventually make their way to the table, among them Mussels in coconut broth with string hoppers (idiyappams), a pork cracker with banana and chilli, and a citrus coconut with a filter-coffee-flavoured ice cream on the side. All at once, Avartana’s food is just as much South Indian as it is not. A happy confusion ensues. Apparently, it’s deliberate.

"We felt the need to be different in the South Indian food space," says Ajit Bangera, Senior Executive Chef at the ITC Grand Chola, and one of the main men behind Avartana's menu. "When I’d travel and try new food, I always picked a tasting menu so that I get the whole experience," he adds, "I thought I could put together a tasting menu, here. The only problem was we weren’t sure if India was ready for it."

Coriander chicken with mini appams Coriander chicken with mini appams

That perception was understandable: Indian cuisine is meant to be shared. Ajit Bangera took the plunge anyway — a gamble that seems to have paid off. The objective was simple: put together a South Indian tasting menu that would appeal to palettes across the world. "In doing this, though, we needed to be careful to not lose the essence of South Indian food," says Bangera.

'Wanted to inspire intrigue'

A great place to start was the Rassam, an undisputable South Indian staple. Only, Avartana serves it from a coffee press into a Martini glass, almost as if to get you consume it as a beverage as opposed to the watery concoction that goes over white rice.

More avant-garde soon arrives: A lamb brain fry with a tiny slice of rava dosa as a fondant, the in-house dessert favourite in the Fennel Panna Cotta, which looks every bit like an egg in a nest before you break it with your dessert spoon. "While we were conscious that presentation couldn’t come at the cost of taste, we also realized it was equally important was to have diners ask themselves: how did they think this up?" says Bangera, "We wanted to inspire intrigue."

In keeping with presentation and universal appeal, Avartana has also introduced food that may run the risk of being perceived as alien to South Indian cuisine. Like the shrimp and coriander dumpling — except dumplings have always been part of Tamil cuisine known better by their colloquial name, kozhukattais. “We also tried using cooking techniques that are beyond Indian like the stir fry, Sous vide and braising,” says Bangera, “The food had to have a universal appeal.”

Ongoing culinary evolution

Part of that attempt to satiate diverse palettes has also seen a great deal of evolution. In its four-year journey so far, Avartana has done away with some dishes, birthed newer ones and preserved some favourites. For instance, its popular slow-braised pork with an edible ghee candle gave way to the candle being used atop a raw mango pudding since not all diners ate pork. "We have also begun using a lot more fermentation in our food since the process provides a new level of Umami," says Bangera.

Why remove the local names, though? Surely, any ambassadorship of local cuisine must sound as authentic as it tastes — except that was never the intention to begin with.

"We felt it was important to not give classical names to dishes, because these are not classical dishes in the first place," says Bangera. "When we start giving plates classical names, everyone becomes an authority on how the dish is meant to be. That wasn't what Avartana was all about; we decided to not give room for interpretations," he adds.

Pan-seared lobster with a spring onion emulsion Pan-seared lobster with a spring onion emulsion

So, it comes as no surprise that Avartana"s chefs aren't exactly experts in South Indian cuisine either. "We realized early on that we need chefs who were from the South, but who would cook different food as creativity was the key," says Bangera. In fact, one of Avartana's key culinary personnel is Chef Nikhil Nagpal, a long-time Chennai resident with Punjabi roots.

Avartana's popularity has caught up with the restaurant. While the concept and its dishes were brought into existence in Chennai, the restaurateurs have successfully activated pop-ups in Singapore and London among other cities.

A branch is all set to open at the ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, and at the hospitality major's upcoming property in Colombo in mid-2022. Through these launches, the philosophy of its cuisine remains unaltered — South Indian food that is inclusive of all palettes.