Robin Hood Army (RHA) is an organisation, formed in 2014, which helps provide surplus food produced in the cities to those in need. It is a volunteer-based organisation and takes zero funds from its donors or volunteers.

On the occasion of Independence Day, RHA plans to serve 10 million meals in 1,000 villages. It will ensure that each city adopts between 2-5 villages within a 50 km radius. The mission will also focus on establishing a long-term outreach to rural India by building food, logistics, and mobilisation networks to ensure that hundreds of villages get a constant supply of rations through the cities every month.

Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), a digital media company, also known for being the ‘creator first agency’ in India has pledged to lend support to RHA. Through this association, Monk-E will ensure that this campaign reaches people across India and garners support and volunteers from each region of India.

“We are extremely honoured and delighted to serve the underprivileged of our country and play a small role in Robin Hood Army’s mission” said Viraj Sheth- CEO and Co-Founder of Monk Entertainment.

