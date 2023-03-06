Gold gujiya is completely wrapped in 24K edible gold foil and has the finest ingredients used to make the filling. The niche sweets are particularly sought after as gifts to be given on festive days like Holi and Diwali.

Holi is here and sweet shops have ramped up the production of the Holi staple gujiya. A sweet crescent-shaped pastry that is usually deep fried, gujiya is as popular as kaju katli. It is available with different kinds of fillings and flavours

Now, a mithai maker in Kanpur has taken the sweet to the next level. The sweet shop has added the ‘gold gujiya’ to the menu. The luxurious gujiya is being sold for Rs 30,000 for a kilo, reported News18.

What makes the golden sweet so special is the use of edible gold used in the crescent dumplings. The filling is a mix of dry fruits like pistachios and almonds, and Kashmiri saffron, an expensive element, which have contributed to the high price.

Divyangana, the shop manager, told News18 that apart from the ‘gold gujiya’ many other varieties of the desert have been prepared for Holi. Some of the popular flavours include pistachio and cashews.

‘Gold gujiyas’ are usually completely wrapped in 24K edible gold foil and have the finest ingredients used to make the filling.

The niche sweets are particularly sought after as gifts to be given on festive days like Holi and Diwali. In 2016, a sweet shop in Lucknow made the headlines for selling ‘gold gujiyas’ at Rs 47,000/kg.

Apart from Kanpur and Lucknow, other cities like Varanasi, Delhi, Patna and Amritsar are also famous for their unusual takes on the gujiya.