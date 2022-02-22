This IRCTC app allows confirmed tatkal ticket; details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Confirmtkt allowing passengers to view, and book confirmed tatkal tickets. Earlier this service was only available on the physical counter. The new app will allow users to see the seat availability on different trains and book tickets. Users will no longer need to provide the train number to get those details.

The app will also allow users to save their information for faster ticket booking. The app can be downloaded from the IRCTC website or the Google Playstore.

How to book the tatkal ticket:

The time available for tatkal booking of tickets has been reduced from two days to one day. The tatkal tickets will be made available only 24 hours prior to the date of travel. A 10 percent of the basic fare will be charged for second class tatkal tickets and a 30 percent of the basic fare for other classes. Tatkal tickets are subject to minimum and maximum distance travelled during the journey, reported the Indian Express.

Passengers can book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website, IRCTC app, or from third-party portals such as Paytm.

Here's how to book tatkal ticket from Confirmtkt app

Download the Confirmtkt app from Playstore or visit the IRCTC website

Log in to IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before the Tatkal bookings open

Choose the boarding station, the destination station, and the date of travel

Click on 'SUBMIT'

Select the quota as ‘Tatkal'

Choose the train and click 'Book Now'

Fill in the required details such as name, age, gender, seat preference, mobile number, etc

Enter the captcha code

Select payment method

After the payment, passengers will receive the e-ticket on their mobile and via email

Passengers travelling with e-tickets will need to carry a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driver’s License, etc) before boarding.