The Delhi government is all set to start focusing on an innovative technology that can naturally decomposes crop stubble, which could end the stubble burning process in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab as well.

Pollution in the national capital rises to alarming levels due to stubble burning in Delhi and the neighbouring states.

The new biochemical technology could be the answer to ensure Delhiites can breathe easy during winters, which is when the stubble burning process starts. According to the government, around 800 hectares of farmland in rural areas of Delhi witnessed stubble burning.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi has come up with a decomposer capsule -- Pusa Compost Capsule -- which can be converted into a liquid solution and sprayed on fields with crop stubble. The solution decomposes stubble and can be easily used by farmers to treat fields.

The liquid biochemical solution is prepared by mixing the capsules with jaggery and other ingredients, this mixture is then fermented for three to four days and is ready to be sprayed.

For wide scale production, the Delhi government has set up a centralised plant at Najafgarh’s Kharkhari Nahar village. The operation has commenced in 400 different camps under the supervision of IARI experts.

According to Hindustan Times, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "The chemical will be sprayed in the fields free of cost. Agricultural development officers at all districts will lead the task of filling up forms for farmers with details of their village and area under cultivation, among others. Once the forms are submitted, officials will be deployed to spray the chemical at the designated location. The district officials will also be creating awareness about the same."