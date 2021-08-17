This Bengaluru ragpicker broke the internet with her perfect English and soulful voice

A conversation between Bengaluru’s Shachina Heggar and a ragpicker who identified herself as Cecilia Margaret Lawrence has gone viral on the internet.

"Stories are always around you. All you need to do is just stop and look around. Some beautiful and some painful, but hey, whats life without a few flowers," Heggar wrote as she posted the video on Instagram six days ago.

Heggar said she noticed Lawrence when she was picking plastic in Sadashivnagar and approached her.

Lawrence told her she was in Japan for seven years before breaking into a song that she has dedicated to god.

“Without him I will only be drifted like a ship without a sail,” sings Lawrence in the video, “I want to sing for the lord.”

After the video went viral on social media, several internet sleuths pointed out that Lawrence was a regular at the Holy Ghost Church in Bengaluru.

“This is so inspiring… She is not alone… I loved how she said that she is not alone.. God bless her and you,” commented one user on the post.

Another user wrote, “I learnt a new lesson after seeing this video…. not to judge anyone by their appearance, everyone has a past and is going through something in their life.”

“She must be moved to a permanent home where she can be cared for...it's so sad that someone like her is out on the streets,” wrote another user who identifies as Smitha V on Instagram.