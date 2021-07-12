Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • 'Third COVID wave inevitable, imminent': IMA says tourism and pilgrimage can wait

    'Third COVID wave inevitable, imminent': IMA says tourism and pilgrimage can wait

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemic, the third wave is inevitable and imminent, the IMA said. The body also warned the state governments against allowing potential "super-spreader" events.

    'Third COVID wave inevitable, imminent': IMA says tourism and pilgrimage can wait
    The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "inevitable" and "imminent".
    "With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemic, the third wave is inevitable and imminent," the medical association said in a press release.
    The top doctors' body also warned the state governments against allowing potential "super-spreader" events.
    "Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for a few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the COVID third wave," it said.
    The body expressed concern over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols in many parts of the country.
    "The consequences of treating a patient with COVID in a hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much better than the economic loss we suffer by avoiding such mass gatherings. It is the duty and responsibility of everyone at this moment to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour for minimum three more months and ensure that everyone near our houses is getting vaccinated," the IMA said.
    (With inputs from PTI)
     
     
     
     
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Severity of COVID-19 virus very less among vaccinated lot, says Dr Shashank Joshi

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports718.05 -10.45 -1.43
    BPCL451.00 -5.90 -1.29
    Bharti Airtel529.65 -6.60 -1.23
    Tata Steel1,226.95 -12.40 -1.00
    HDFC Bank1,487.00 -15.00 -1.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel529.65 -6.30 -1.18
    Tata Steel1,226.85 -12.35 -1.00
    HDFC Bank1,487.30 -14.50 -0.97
    Infosys1,547.95 -14.80 -0.95
    HDFC2,478.15 -18.60 -0.74
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports718.05 -10.45 -1.43
    BPCL451.00 -5.90 -1.29
    Bharti Airtel529.65 -6.60 -1.23
    Tata Steel1,226.95 -12.40 -1.00
    HDFC Bank1,487.00 -15.00 -1.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel529.65 -6.30 -1.18
    Tata Steel1,226.85 -12.35 -1.00
    HDFC Bank1,487.30 -14.50 -0.97
    Infosys1,547.95 -14.80 -0.95
    HDFC2,478.15 -18.60 -0.74

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5700-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.3740-0.0250-0.03
    Pound-Rupee103.1990-0.3350-0.32
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6764-0.0011-0.16
    View More