'Third COVID wave inevitable, imminent': IMA says tourism and pilgrimage can wait

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "inevitable" and "imminent".

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemic, the third wave is inevitable and imminent," the medical association said in a press release.

The top doctors' body also warned the state governments against allowing potential "super-spreader" events.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for a few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the COVID third wave," it said.

The body expressed concern over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols in many parts of the country.

"The consequences of treating a patient with COVID in a hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much better than the economic loss we suffer by avoiding such mass gatherings. It is the duty and responsibility of everyone at this moment to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour for minimum three more months and ensure that everyone near our houses is getting vaccinated," the IMA said.

