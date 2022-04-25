Thieves try to steal ATM with bulldozer in Maha's Sangli; catch viral video

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

After the Bihar bridge steal, this was an epic fail of an Axis Bank ATM heist. The thieves did manage to dig up the ATM with a stolen excavator, but then it all went wrong when the JCB machine got stuck in a pothole. The police have launched a manhunt, and the video footage is coming handy.

A unique attempt to rob an ATM in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, using a JCB machine, failed miserably when the earth excavator got stuck in a pothole. On April 24 midnight, thieves attempted to steal an Axis Bank ATM from the Miraj area of Sangli using a stolen excavator. The ATM had Rs 27 lakh cash.

The crime was caught in the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM booth and now the video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video footage, a JCB machine is seen smashing the glass door of the ATM and uprooting the teller machine. The accused then fled the scene with the machine.

However, the JCB machine got stuck in a pothole a few kilometers away from the crime scene. Unable to manoeuvre the excavator out of the pothole, the thieves abandoned the machine and fled.

The police said that the JCB was first stolen from a petrol pump before the ATM loot happened. After retrieving the stolen JCB and ATM with the Rs 27 lakh cash, the police launched a manhunt for the accused.

Also read: 'Disappointed' burglar leaves note asking 'why house was locked when there was no money'

"We are investigating the CCTV footage of the petrol pump. And from the information available we have formed two teams for the investigation,” news agency ANI quoted inspector Chandrakant Bedre, in charge of Miraj Gramin Police station, as saying.

Earlier this month, an earth excavator and gas cutting torches were used by a bunch of thieves to steal a bridge in Bihar and sell it as scrap. The bridge on the Ara canal in Amiyavar village, near the city of Sasaram, was 60 feet long and 12 feet high. Built in 1976, the bridge had not been in use since the early 2000s as a concrete bridge had been built nearby.

The police later arrested eight men after seizing the JCB machine, gas cutting torches and cylinders, a pick-up van and 247 kg of metal.

Also read: Hackers steal $320 mn in crypto: Here are the 10 biggest digital currency thefts of all time
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Previous Article

India ranks 3, China on 2 among top military spenders: SIPRI report

Next Article

Industry bodies seek PM Modi's intervention amid coal shortage