Thieves dig 10 feet tunnel to target Meerut Jewellery shop, leave an apology note

Thieves robbed a jewellery shop in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, by digging up a 10-foot tunnel via drain to enter the shop. The incident occurred on Monday. The thieves also left a letter after escaping with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, the Hindi daily Hindustan reported.

This is the fourth such incident in the Nauchandi area of Meerut, of looting jewellery shops using a similar modus operandi, within the last six months.

The thieves wrote in the letter, “We are sorry. But, we are bound to steal. The floor was very strong.”

The SP city reached the spot in the morning, but he faced a demonstration by the shopkeepers from the locality who were furious over the incident and demanded the suspension of three police officials.

As per reports, the protest ended after the senior police officials assured that two inspectors will be suspended whereas an investigation will be launched against the third.

Nauchandi police station SHO told The Times of India, “We have received a complaint in the matter. We have asked the shop owner to provide a list of actual losses to determine the exact value of the stolen jewellery.”

Thieves also tried to open the vault with a gas cutter but could not succeed, so they stole the jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh, kept in the showcase and counter.

Thieves also took the CCTV and the Digital Video Recorder with them.

The shopkeepers blamed the police officials for being ‘irresponsible’ leading to a repeat of such incidents in the area.

The shop based in Gandhi Colony is owned by one Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member named Piyush Garg.

Last month, a group of thieves had attempted to rob a jewellery shop by digging up a 15 feet tunnel, but they could not fully open the vault and later left a letter saying, “We are sorry”.The attempted theft was carried out on the intervening night of February 1 and 2 in a jewellery shop in the Brahmapuri area.