'They are still present in your country,' Javed Akhtar admonishes Pakistan on 26/11 terrorists

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar told his audience in Lahore, Pakistan, that India had not forgotten the 26/11 terrorist attacks and the men responsible for the attack were still roaming free in their country. Talking at the Faiz Festival, which is organised in memory of Pakistani poet and Urdu and Punjabi author Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Akhtar said, “They (the attackers) are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.”

A video of the incident has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

Akhtar's response came after an audience member asked him to carry a message of peace from the region back to his home country. “When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?” she said and added, “(We) want a friendly situation between the two regions.”

Javed responded by saying that the atmosphere between the two countries was tense and that the people in Pakistan should not blame Indians. “Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve issues. Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this),” he said.

While 10 attackers were directly involved in the terrorist strike, including lone survivor Ajmal Kasab, the masterminds behind the attack like the leaders of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba are still remain at large.

The renowned poet added that there was a lack of understanding between the two countries despite cultural similarities. He also lamented the lack of cultural exchanges that could help better relations between the two countries and also criticised the information blockade between the two neighbouring rivals, especially on the Pakistani side.

“Have you ever seen Sahir (Ludhianvi), Kaifi (Azmi) or (Ali) Sardar Jafri’s interviews on PTV? It was shown in India, it happened there (in India). So, the communication blockade is from both sides and perhaps more from your side.”

Akhtar also highlighted that while Pakistani maestros and legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and more were hosted multiple times in India, Pakistan never hosted a Lata Mangeshkar show.