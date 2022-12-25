English
india News

These are the 6 consumer rights every Indian should know about

These are the 6 consumer rights every Indian should know about

These are the 6 consumer rights every Indian should know about
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 25, 2022 10:58:50 AM IST (Published)

In August 2019, the Parliament passed the Consumer Protection Act 2019, which replaced the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into force in July 2020. The Consumer Protection Act guarantees six basic rights to consumers.

Even though World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15, India celebrates National Consumer Day or National Consumer Rights Day on December 24 every year as it was on this day that the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, received the assent of the President. The primary aim of this day is to make consumers aware of their rights and responsibilities.

In August 2019, the Parliament passed the Consumer Protection Act 2019, which replaced the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into force in July 2020.
The Consumer Protection Act guarantees six basic rights to consumers. The consumer’s right is defined as the right of a consumer to receive adequate information about the quantity, quality, purity, price, potency and standard of a product that they are using. These rights protect the consumer from any malpractices.
ALSO READ:
Lupin launches regional reference laboratory in Indore as part of its expansion
On National Consumer Day, here is a look at the six consumer rights in India.
Right to Safety
The right to safety means the consumer’s right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services that are hazardous to life and property. The goods and services availed by the consumer should not only meet their immediate need but also cater to their long-term interests. Consumers should insist on checking the quality of the products before purchasing. They should give preference to quality-marked products such as ISI, AGMARK, etc.
Right to be Informed
This right ensures that the consumer is informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods and services purchased. This protects the consumer from unfair trade practices.
Right to Choose
All consumers have to right to accessibility to a variety of products and services in the market at fair prices.
Right to be Heard
With the Right to be Heard, a consumer’s interest is given proper consideration at appropriate forums. The right also ensures that the consumer is represented in various forums formed for the consumer's welfare.
ALSO READ: India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China
 
Right to Seek Redressal
Every consumer has the right to claim redressal against unfair trade practices or unscrupulous exploitation and demand a fair settlement in case of genuine grievances. For this, the consumers must make a complaint for their genuine grievances.
Right to Consumer Education
Consumers have the responsibility of being aware of their rights. The right to consumer education means the right to acquire knowledge and relevant skills to make him or her an informed consumer.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
