The New Year will naturally have 'ups and downs': Anand Mahindra shares inspiring resolution for 2023

One of the most active Indian business personalities on the social media platform shared his unique New Year resolution to inspire his followers

Anand Mahindra, who often shares great content with his Twitter fans, tweeted a short video of an artist who inspired his new year's resolution for 2023. In the video, the artist is seen sketching using chalk and utilising the "negative spaces", which inspired Mahindra to be more resilient and empathetic.

Sharing the video by Massimo, Mahindra tweeted on Monday, "The New Year will naturally have ups and downs but I hope to use the 'downs' or 'negative spaces' to help shape more positive internal spaces. I'll try to use bad times to give me more resilience and empathy for others."

Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others https://t.co/OVS4dhCVle

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 1, 2023

Mahindra's tweet garnered over 1,75,000 views and over 2000 likes. He has over 10.2 million followers on Twitter, and is one of the most active Indian business personalities on the platform.

He uses Twitter to share interesting content that catches his attention, from viral videos, memes, and inspirational content to important issues. He regularly interacts with his followers and even responds to their posts.

Before the year 2022 ended, Mahindra had shared a dance video and wrote, "Here’s how I’m going to dance with happiness tonight to bid farewell to 2022—The war in Ukraine & Covid's resurgence made this a year I'm happy to see the back of."