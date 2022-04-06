The new normal in India: Work from office or work from home or hybrid model?

With the number of COVID cases steadily on the decline, companies have begun nudging staff to return to office, some on a regular basis and others for a limited number of days every week.

But it is not clear yet which model will be the preferred way of working in future -- work from office, work from home or a hybrid model?

As offices open in a phased manner, people are excited to return to office and meet colleagues after two long years. And yet, few are keen to work five days out of office, given the hassles of commuting and the downtime wasted in traffic snarls.

Office goers are keen on having a hybrid model wherein they will go to workplaces for two to three days a week and will work from home for the rest of the week. Some also opined of including commutation time in their shift hours. "It takes me at least 3 hours to and fro office. As much as I don't get tired while working, the travel takes a toll on my health," said Vineet, who is working at an auto manufacturing company Yazaki India Private Limited in New Delhi.

But Vineet agrees that work from home isn't all roses. "While working from office, you are more focused and there is a dedicated workplace and shift hours. You get time for yourself and your family, which is not the case with work from home. Even though I'm working in a hybrid model, my job has become full time at home," he added.

Yazaki is planning to open the office full time once they have enough seats for everyone. During COVID , people have returned from the Japan office and are now working from here.

Backing Vineet's opinion, Saurabh Ghadke, working at a PR firm in Mumbai, too vouches for a hybrid model. Ever since he has joined the organisation, it has been work from home for him. "I am excited to meet my colleagues, a new experience... first day in a new office. But it is two-hour-long travel from Navi Mumbai to Lower Parel. Work from home has become a habit now," he said.

Saurabh added that the work is smoother and seamless when in office as there is clear communication. "It is easier to reach out to multiple stakeholders and the work does not get delayed either."

For Nisha Agarwal, who works with Nokia in Noida, juggling office and household is no mean task. "You just can't ignore either. It is not as easy as it seems," she said.

Nisha said, "I am super excited to be back in office but my only worry is work back home. I get too tired to work after office hours but there is no escape. While working from home, I saved on my travel time and I could finish multiple things in those two hours."

There are a few who believe that going to office is a break from the routine of working from home. "Office, for me, felt new as it was almost after two years that we were going back to the workplace. The place looked and felt different with a lot of new faces and changes. For most of the IT employees like me, working from home has been all about comfort and work went smoothly as well. So, for me, it is more of breaking the routine that I got used to while working from home," says Gaurav Gurudas Pandit, Senior Executive Technical Support at Infibeam Avenues.

While people are excited to return to office and break from the habit of working from home, commutation is a deterrent for most of them. Spending hours in the traffic in the scorching heat when there is a tested alternative makes less sense. While some companies want to completely return to their pre-pandemic office arrangement, others are open to the idea of working from anywhere. Some people, on the other hand, want the best of both worlds – a hybrid model.