'The Kerala Story' crew member receives death threat, director claims

The controversy surrounding the film "The Kerala Story" has taken a new turn with director Sudipto Sen informing the police that one of the crew members received a death threat from an unknown number.

According to Sen, the crew member was warned to not step out of their home alone and that they had done a wrong thing by showing the story depicted in the film.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sen said, "Two of my crew members have received threatening messages and calls over social media. We informed to Maharashtra Police and immediately they have provided us security."

Police have provided security to the crew member, but no FIR has been registered yet as they are awaiting a written complaint.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," police said.

The film, which depicts the forced conversion of women from Kerala to Islam and their recruitment into the terrorist group ISIS , has been mired in controversy since its release on May 5.

The film has been deemed as "RSS propaganda" by the Kerala government after it claimed that 32,000 women from the state had gone missing and joined ISIS. The figure in the trailer was later withdrawn after contention.

The film has been banned in West Bengal and faced opposition in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 9 made the film tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. It is also tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

The director, Vipul Shah, has announced that legal action will be taken against the ban imposed by the West Bengal government. Shah has called the film a serious social subject and requested the Tamil Nadu government to ensure a smooth and fair release of the movie.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ban and accused her of sympathising with terrorist organizations instead of the innocent girls from Kerala who were victims of terrorism.

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has condemned the ban in West Bengal, saying it is against the freedom of expression of a filmmaker.

"I condemn the banning of the film 'The Kerala Story' by the West Bengal government. It's a big attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. It is sending the wrong signal to the entire country," IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said.

The ban and the death threat have added fuel to the ongoing debate around censorship and the right to freedom of expression.