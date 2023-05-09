3 Min(s) Read
According to Sen, the crew member was warned to not step out of their home alone and that they had done a wrong thing by showing the story depicted in the film. Mumbai Police have provided security to the crew member, but no FIR has been registered yet as they are awaiting a written complaint.
The controversy surrounding the film "The Kerala Story" has taken a new turn with director Sudipto Sen informing the police that one of the crew members received a death threat from an unknown number.
The film, which depicts the forced conversion of women from Kerala to Islam and their recruitment into the terrorist group ISIS, has been mired in controversy since its release on May 5. The film has been deemed as "RSS propaganda" by the Kerala government after it claimed that 32,000 women from the state had gone missing and joined ISIS. The figure in the trailer was later withdrawn after contention.