According to Sen, the crew member was warned to not step out of their home alone and that they had done a wrong thing by showing the story depicted in the film. Mumbai Police have provided security to the crew member, but no FIR has been registered yet as they are awaiting a written complaint.

The controversy surrounding the film "The Kerala Story" has taken a new turn with director Sudipto Sen informing the police that one of the crew members received a death threat from an unknown number.

According to Sen, the crew member was warned to not step out of their home alone and that they had done a wrong thing by showing the story depicted in the film. Mumbai Police have provided security to the crew member, but no FIR has been registered yet as they are awaiting a written complaint.