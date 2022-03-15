The Kashmir Files: Here's list of states where the film is tax-free

The Kashmir Files, a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been made tax-free in at least eight states. The Anupam Kher starrer collected over Rs 27 crore on its debut weekend and continues to perform strong at the box office.

According to News18, The Kashmir Files was released on about 630 screens, but the positive word-of-mouth helped it gain more shows across the country.

Here’s the list of states where the film is tax-free:

Haryana

The Haryana government on March 11 directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge GST on movie tickets.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 12 exempted the tax on tickets.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government not only declared the film tax-free, but also said the policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the film.

Karnataka

“The Kashmir Files movie brings the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the 80s and 90s. I hope all Kashmiri Pandits will get back their land and property and settled

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who watched the film with his wife Sulakshana and BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, on March 14 said the film will be made tax-free in Goa.

Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appealed to all to watch the movie. “The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, the Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state,” Deb tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh

Movie-goers won’t have to pay entertainment tax on tickets for this film.

Uttarakhand

“I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie tax-free in the state,” said Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.