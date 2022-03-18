0

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security.

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security
Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security by the CRPF wherever he travels across India, official sources said.
Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security.
The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.
The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
