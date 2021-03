The government is hosting "The India Toy Fair 2021" - the first-ever digitally accessible exhibition - to give a much-needed boost to $1.5 billion industry. The exhibition showcasing the toys from Ladakh to Ernakulum is to make India stand out for its rich and multifarious toy production. It is from February 27 to March 2.

Online visitors can not only browse and buy toys but also participate in several events and activities, besides networking with various stakeholders of the toy industry.

Speaking at the inauguration of India’s first virtual toy fair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed reusing and recycling. He said that Indian toys reflected a reuse-and-recycle policy, which has been part of the country’s lifestyle. He also stressed the traditional art of toy making in various corners of the country. "Most Indian toys are made of natural and eco-friendly material. The colours used in them are natural and safe," Modi said.

Focusing on the booming gaming industry, the government has launched “Toycathon”, an online toy hackathon for innovative toy/game concepts, based on “Bharatiya civilization, history, culture, mythology and ethos”, says the India Toy Fair website.

According to the government, the Indian toy industry accounts for around 0.5 per cent of the global demand.

The industry, dominated by MSME manufacturers, however, is highly unorganised and labour-intensive. Also, high raw materials cost and cheaper imports act as headwinds.

But with low per capita spend on toys, the government is expecting to provide the necessary boost to the sector by creating sustainable market linkages for traditional toymakers and thus increasing the availability of local toys in the domestic market, a large pie of which is currently met through imports mainly from China. Thus, the focus is on nurturing the domestic toy industry by creating a vibrant vendor ecosystem.

The government said the India Toy Fair 2021 is one such initiative to bring together investors, businesses, MSMEs and artisans on a common platform to revitalise the industry and boost competitiveness in the sector.