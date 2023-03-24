The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bomman and Bellie welcome another 'Raghu'

The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bomman and Bellie have welcomed another baby elephant to their family. The couple have become foster parents to orphaned little jumbo at the government-run Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu.

Remember Bomman and Bellie, the couple who were the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers? Turns out, Bomman and Bellie have welcomed another baby elephant to their family. The couple have become foster parents to orphaned little jumbo at the government-run Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared the news with a special video of the couple.

“The Circle of life continues, The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman and Bellie are now foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant from Dharmapuri, now in Mudumalai after Team Tamil Nadu forest tried its best to reunite the 4 months old calf with the herd. We are happy he is in safe hands,” Sahu wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows Bomman and Bellie bonding with the four-month-old elephant. The couple are all smiles as they play with the elephant.

Twitter users were highly impressed by the new chapter in the couple’s lives. "A lovely tale Bomman & Bellie & baby elephants - is here once again. A new story continues," one user wrote.

A few individuals were curious to know the little elephant’s name.

While others wanted a film to be made on Bomman and Bellie’s efforts to conserve elephants.

One person asked if there was a way to contribute to the upkeep of the little jumbo. "Is there a way to contribute to a monthly maintenance, any leads appreciated!" wrote a user.

People also called the couple’s bond with the elephant one “full of care, affection and love”.

"These two people are so inspiring. They have given so many strong messages in such a subtle, simple and beautiful manner. Compassion and Love is universal, above age, race, species etc and for these two people it's just the way life is," a comment read.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers followed the bond between Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple at the Mudumalai Reserve and two orphaned elephants- Ammu and Raghu. The film won the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian production to achieve this milestone.

