The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bomman and Bellie welcome another 'Raghu'

The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bomman and Bellie have welcomed another baby elephant to their family. The couple have become foster parents to orphaned little jumbo at the government-run Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu.
The Circle of life continues #TheElephantsWhisperers Bomman & Bellie are now foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant from Dharmapuri,now in #Mudumalai after Team #TNForest tried its best to reunite the 4 months old calf with herd. We are happy he is in safe hands. vc-ss pic.twitter.com/YVbG7bzGJh— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 24, 2023
